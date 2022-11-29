More information released on officer-involved shooting in Goodhue Co.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting last week in Red Wing.
The Minnesota BCA said Tuesday that deputy Steve Sutton-Brown responded after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole near Bay Point Park. The driver was walking away from the scene when Sutton-Brown, who was training in the area, arrived on the scene.
“He was not wearing his standard uniform but had on a sweatshirt that identified him as a member of the sheriff’s office. His unmarked car also had its emergency lights turned on. Witnesses say the man later identified as (Javier) Carbajal charged the deputy as he approached and the two engaged in a physical altercation,” the BCA said.
Sutton-Brown fell and injured his foot during the altercation and eventually discharged his firearm three times.
Carbajal was taken into custody and has since been charged and posted bail. He is no longer in custody.
Sutton-Brown, who has been in law enforcement for 19.5 years, is on standard administrative leave with pay.