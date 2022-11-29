More information released on officer-involved shooting in Goodhue Co.

Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des Moines metro area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&