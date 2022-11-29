 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

More information released on officer-involved shooting in Goodhue Co.

Minnesota BCA

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting last week in Red Wing.

The Minnesota BCA said Tuesday that deputy Steve Sutton-Brown responded after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole near Bay Point Park. The driver was walking away from the scene when Sutton-Brown, who was training in the area, arrived on the scene.

He was not wearing his standard uniform but had on a sweatshirt that identified him as a member of the sheriff’s office. His unmarked car also had its emergency lights turned on. Witnesses say the man later identified as (Javier) Carbajal charged the deputy as he approached and the two engaged in a physical altercation,” the BCA said. 

Sutton-Brown fell and injured his foot during the altercation and eventually discharged his firearm three times. 

Carbajal was taken into custody and has since been charged and posted bail. He is no longer in custody.

Sutton-Brown, who has been in law enforcement for 19.5 years, is on standard administrative leave with pay.

 

