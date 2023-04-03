More information released on endangered missing woman in SE Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona Police Department has released more information about a woman classified as “an endangered missing person.”
Police say Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was last seen March 31 and has not contacted family or friends since then. She was last seen at her home in Winona and investigators say he did not show up for work and numerous calls and messages to Kingsbury have gone unanswered. Police say Kingsbury also did not pick up her children from daycare.
Winona police say they believe a van that matches Kingsbury’s dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was seen traveling to the eastern part of Fillmore County on March 31. Residents in that area are being asked to check their properties and any security cameras for video of the van. Investigators say they are specifically looking for anything between 8 am on March 31 and 4 pm on April 1 along the Highway 43 corridor between Winona and Fillmore counties.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, and many other agencies are assisting in this investigation.
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the eastern part of the county for more potential information about a missing person’s case.
The Winona Police Department has said that Madeline Kingsbury, 26, is classified as an endangered missing person.
Officials in Fillmore County said Monday that they are seeking video related to a dark-colored Chrysler Town and County van, signs of disturbance or any other suspicious activity.
“The timeframe in question would be from approximately 8am on 3/31 through 4pm on 4/1/23. If you notice anything suspicious, please contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874 (Option1),” the sheriff’s office said.