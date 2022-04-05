MnDOT bridge inspections begin locally, drivers asked to be attentive

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 800 bridges across southeast Minnesota are getting the once-over as MnDOT inspections begin.
Short delays will be taking place throughout the rest of the summer and into early fall so District 6 Communications Director Mike Dougherty says drivers will need to slow down and pay attention.
He explained, "Be attentive. Don't have any distractions. Follow the speed limit. Move over as far as you can safely away from the workers and that keeps everyone safe so that they go home at the end of the night to see their families just like we all expect to when we go out on the roads."
Dougherty says snooper vehicles will be inspecting bridges for any safety hazards. The equipment allows the team to get under bridges for a thorough look.
Based on the age and design on the bridge depends on how frequently each one is inspected according to the department.
Inspections are planned on state highways starting in May and Mississippi River bridges are planned for June.
MnDOT says additional snooper inspections will take place in April on bridges in Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Goodhue counties while inspections of two bridges in Northfield and one in Rochester are still to be determined.