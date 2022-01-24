 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.An Arctic cold front will drop south through Iowa today and bring
bitter cold air into the region tonight into Wednesday. The
bitter cold and dangerous wind chills will persist for two days
with northern Iowa seeing the brunt of the cold. The southern
areas will see a brief moderation in temperature tomorrow afternoon,
but dangerous winds chills will return in the evening. Advisories
have been posted for most of the area...with the potential for a
small portion of northern Iowa possibly under a warning tonight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A portion of the advisory may be upgraded
to a warning for tonight and early Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

MN looking to fill more than 40,000 healthcare vacancies

  • Updated
  • 0

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, there are more than 40 thousand health care vacancies in the state. Healthcare and long-term fields are in need of workers.

KIMT NEWS 3 - According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, there are more than 40,000 healthcare vacancies in the state. So now more than even, health care and long-term caregiving fields are in need of workers.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Pollock said the department is now taking down any barriers to apply and make it as easy as possible.

He says for people who want to step up and apply - now is the time. There is more flexibility and higher wages, and the department is waving fees for training and testing.

You have the ability to go to community college to become a registered CNA and have a job offer within weeks.

Pollock said health care facilities statewide are hiring for jobs that are a lot less time intensive, so you can even work part-time while going to school.

"Can we make sure people have access to really lighter touch services, just occasional chores assistance, or having a meal delivery? It even could just be shoveling snow. Those kinds of things are really important and valuable, both to older adults and people with disabilities or anyone who wants to maintain their independence. Those are the kinds of jobs you can actually access right now," said Pollock.

He says Minnesota is helping to build an age-friendly community to bring people services to their own homes. 

Learn more about the training to be a Certified Nursing Assistance, here.

Find healthcare jobs and careers near you, here.

