MN looking to fill more than 40,000 healthcare vacancies

KIMT NEWS 3 - According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, there are more than 40,000 healthcare vacancies in the state. So now more than even, health care and long-term caregiving fields are in need of workers.
Assistant Commissioner Dan Pollock said the department is now taking down any barriers to apply and make it as easy as possible.
He says for people who want to step up and apply - now is the time. There is more flexibility and higher wages, and the department is waving fees for training and testing.
You have the ability to go to community college to become a registered CNA and have a job offer within weeks.
Pollock said health care facilities statewide are hiring for jobs that are a lot less time intensive, so you can even work part-time while going to school.
"Can we make sure people have access to really lighter touch services, just occasional chores assistance, or having a meal delivery? It even could just be shoveling snow. Those kinds of things are really important and valuable, both to older adults and people with disabilities or anyone who wants to maintain their independence. Those are the kinds of jobs you can actually access right now," said Pollock.
He says Minnesota is helping to build an age-friendly community to bring people services to their own homes.
Learn more about the training to be a Certified Nursing Assistance, here.
Find healthcare jobs and careers near you, here.