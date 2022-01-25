MN helping to keep your home warm and bills low

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Into Wednesday...

.Temperatures will remain cold across much of Iowa for today.
Northern Iowa and portions of central Iowa will continue to see
wind chill values of 10 below zero, and 20 below zero further
north. Temperatures and wind chill values will drastically drop
again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Multiple wind chill
headlines remain in effect across the state of Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT FOR SOME AREAS AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR
OTHER AREAS...

...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NOW BUT WILL GO BACK INTO
EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the next Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM
this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Into Wednesday...

.Temperatures will remain cold across much of Iowa for today.
Northern Iowa and portions of central Iowa will continue to see
wind chill values of 10 below zero, and 20 below zero further
north. Temperatures and wind chill values will drastically drop
again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Multiple wind chill
headlines remain in effect across the state of Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT FOR SOME AREAS AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR
OTHER AREAS...

...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NOW BUT WILL GO BACK INTO
EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the next Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM
this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

MN helping to keep your home warm and bills low

  • Updated
  • 0

The Minnesota Department of Commerce has programs in place to help with energy bills and the energy assistance program has helped more than 1,500 homes in Olmsted County with their energy bills this year.

KIMT NEWS 3 - As temperatures continue to drop to scary numbers, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is making sure homes have heat.

Their Energy Assistance Program has helped more than 1,500 homes in Olmsted County with their energy bills this year.

There has been a 10 percent increase in applicants for the program since last year.

The program helps Minnesotans pay past due and currently due bills through its more than $167 million funding from the federal government.

The department's Weatherizing Assistance Program makes sure homes are ready for the winter.

"We send out a crew that will do an energy audit on your home and they'll identify different measures that are cost effective for decreasing your energy needs," said Program Director Michael Schmitz. "Typically that's things like insulation in your attic, air sealing of holes and things like that that might be in the spaces between the floors in your home or into the attic."

The department has already awarded more than $74 million to Minnesota homes and Schmitz said they have more money than ever to help out during these frigid winter months.

"Fundamentally, the two programs help people deal with the large energy burdens that people in Minnesota face," said Schmitz. "Both through helping immediately with those energy bills and to help make those permanent changes to your home that will enable you to benefit from lowered energy bills into the future."

If you apply for the Energy Assistance Program you are automatically applied for the Weatherizing Assistance Program.

You can fill out an application for these services, here.

View a breakdown of these awarded services across the state, here.

Recommended for you