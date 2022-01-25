MN helping to keep your home warm and bills low

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Into Wednesday... .Temperatures will remain cold across much of Iowa for today. Northern Iowa and portions of central Iowa will continue to see wind chill values of 10 below zero, and 20 below zero further north. Temperatures and wind chill values will drastically drop again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Multiple wind chill headlines remain in effect across the state of Iowa. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR SOME AREAS AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR OTHER AREAS... ...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NOW BUT WILL GO BACK INTO EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...For the next Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&