Minnesota to increase minimum wage at start of new year

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will increase Jan. 1.
The state announced Wednesday that rates will be adjusted for inflation to $10.59 for large employers and $8.63 for other state minimum wages.
As of Jan. 1, 2023:
Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
Small employers – with annual gross revenues less than $500,000 – must pay at least $8.63 an hour.
The training wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
The youth wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.