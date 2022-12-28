 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota to increase minimum wage at start of new year

  • Updated
  • 0
Minimum Wage graphic

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will increase Jan. 1.

The state announced Wednesday that rates will be adjusted for inflation to $10.59 for large employers and $8.63 for other state minimum wages.

As of Jan. 1, 2023:

  • Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.

  • Small employers – with annual gross revenues less than $500,000 – must pay at least $8.63 an hour.

  • The training wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.

  • The youth wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

Recommended for you