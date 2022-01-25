Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith advocates for a clean energy future, says 'it's going to make a huge difference'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sen. Tina Smith joined other clean energy advocates for a virtual conversation on the future of federal investments in clean energy.
Senator Smith says a federal strategy will be the most powerful way to reduce emissions and keep utility costs low.
The senator launched a clean electricity standard bill in 2019. Minnesota has a history of leading the way in renewable clean energy standards - and Senator Smith wants to see that happen nationally.
She says economic and climate benefits are valuable to Minnesota by lowering utility bills and reducing pollution.
“Creating a clean energy transition in this country that's going to lower utility rates, expand at the speed we need, and it's going to make a huge difference,” says Sen. Smith.
She says they are not giving up on transitioning to clean energy and are focused on getting provisions in the 'Build Back Better bill' passed.
“You're protected from the global rise and fall - mostly rise - of the energy process in a fossil fuel - so if you're concerned about the price of energy this is exactly the step that we need to be taking,” she adds.
While Sen. Smith is focused on making progress at a federal level; she says state legislators in Minnesota will be pushing renewable energy standards when the legislative session starts on the 31st.
Democratic lawmakers are working to build support for the Build Back Better bill, with 49 potential votes in the U.S. senate.