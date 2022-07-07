Minnesota offering bonus payments to War on Terror veterans

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Bonus payments are now available for Minnesota veterans who served in the Global War on Terrorism.
The 2022 Minnesota Legislature approved the Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program to provide nearly $25 million in payments bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) will facilitate the application and bonus payment processes.
“Our service members and their families make incredible sacrifices to preserve the safety and freedom of our state, nation, and world,” says Governor Tim Walz. “This bonus recognizes the service and sacrifices of our heroes who answered the call to protect all of us.”
The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus has three payment tiers:
1. $600 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and was NOT awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
2. $1,200 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and WAS awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
3. $2,000 for the beneficiary of a veteran who provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, AND died between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, as a result of a service-connected injury, disease, or condition, and WAS eligible for one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
“The State of Minnesota has a long history of awarding service bonuses to Minnesota veterans who served in America’s wars,” says MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Starting in 1919 after World War I, through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and now the Global War on Terrorism. MDVA recognizes the sacrifices and courage Minnesotans took to defend our country.”
Eligible veterans or currently serving members of the military must have served sometime between September 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries should visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus.