Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated
roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...Eastern half to two-thirds of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potentially slick roadways and walkways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you to allow for extra stopping
distance and reaction time.

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the
season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected
across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
including multiple layers, warm hat, and warm gloves.

Minnesota minimum wage increasing starting Jan. 1

  • Updated
A new year will mean more money for some Minnesota minimum wage employees.

KIMT NEWS 3.-  Minnesotans making minimum wage will soon notice an increase on their pay check.

Starting January 1, minimum wage for large employers will go from $10.08 an hour to $10.33 an hour. For small employers it will go from $8.21 an hour to $8.42 an hour.

Business owners including Ryan Balow have been preparing for the wage increase. Balow who owns ThaiPop a restaurant in The Med City, says he spoke to his employees about the increase  but doesn't think they'll notice the increase.

He says the menu prices may reflect the higher employee wages.

"You know people dining out should expect some increase in the cost that they're purchasing their meal," explains Balow. "I think alot around the board there's gonna be an increase and I think there''s also the shortage of labor. There's also the  increase of needing that pay even more."

Balow also tells KIMT News 3 menu prices may reflect the higher employee wages.

"We try our best not to increase them but when it comes to certain products increasing, in conjunction with the cost of labor increasing, I think that can come as soon as the new year."

  The change will not impact Minneapolis and St.Paul who set their own minimum wages

