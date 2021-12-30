Minnesota minimum wage increasing starting Jan. 1

KIMT NEWS 3.- Minnesotans making minimum wage will soon notice an increase on their pay check.
Starting January 1, minimum wage for large employers will go from $10.08 an hour to $10.33 an hour. For small employers it will go from $8.21 an hour to $8.42 an hour.
Business owners including Ryan Balow have been preparing for the wage increase. Balow who owns ThaiPop a restaurant in The Med City, says he spoke to his employees about the increase but doesn't think they'll notice the increase.
"You know people dining out should expect some increase in the cost that they're purchasing their meal," explains Balow. "I think alot around the board there's gonna be an increase and I think there''s also the shortage of labor. There's also the increase of needing that pay even more."
Balow also tells KIMT News 3 menu prices may reflect the higher employee wages.
"We try our best not to increase them but when it comes to certain products increasing, in conjunction with the cost of labor increasing, I think that can come as soon as the new year."
The change will not impact Minneapolis and St.Paul who set their own minimum wages