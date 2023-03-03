Minnesota lawmakers push to repeal minimum gas price mark up bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota House of Representatives is seeking to repeal a law that currently affects the minimum markup costs of gas for fuel retailers.
As it stands, Minnesota law requires gas retailers to add a markup of eight cents or 6% of the price that the fuel was purchased - whichever amount is lowest.
In a bipartisan push, lawmakers are seeking to change this law because of concerns regarding its impact on the industry, as well as consumers.
Chief author State Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-D9) agrees that the current law fosters an unfair market.
"We really have to look as the state - are our consumer laws, are they meant to protect consumers or are they to protect profit margins from petroleum marketers? And what I've hear loud and clear from the folks that I represent is that we need to be putting consumers first," Sen. Rasmusson said.
The bill has already passed through the House of Representatives Commerce Committee and is awaiting review on the floor.
The Senate has also voted to revisit the bill as part of a larger piece of legislation that will be discussed as the session moves forward.
"We need to be doing everything we can as a state legislature to address inflation and the cost that they're feeling in their pocket book," Sen. Rasmusson said.