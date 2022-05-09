Minnesota lawmakers hold reproductive rights press conference: 'I am disappointed and I am angry.'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota lawmakers stopped by The Med City on Monday morning weighing in on the Supreme Court court leak that could overturn Roe V Wade.
Dr. Aleta Borrud and Andy Smith both running for the Minnesota House and Senate were joined by 11 reproductive rights supporters advocating for Roe V. Wade not to be reversed.
During her speech, Dr. Borrud says everyone in Minnesota deserves the right to make decisions about their health including if, when, and how to have a family.
"As a physician, I don't believe politicians should be calling the shots in a doctors office. Most Minnesotans agree on this. Pregnancy can be life threatening, childbirth can be deadly however legal abortions are safe."
Smith said abortions should be safe, legal, affordable and easily accessible. He shares his feelings on the Supreme Court trying to reverse the decision.
"I am disappointed and I am angry. Angry at the erosion of our democracy that has allowed four of the five justices who will likely on this majority to be appointed by presidents who did not win the votes from Americans. I am disappointed with politicians even within my own party."
Dr. Borrud is running against Carla Nelson for state Senate. In a statement she says nelson has opposed abortion rights and accepted endorsements from anti-choice and anti-abortion groups. She also says the basic right to privacy and make decisions about one's body are not guaranteed with Nelson.
Both Smith and Borrud tell KIMT News 3 the right to an abortion is a key element to their campaigns.