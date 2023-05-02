Minnesota House passes paid family leave

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota House passed a bill establishing paid family leave on Tuesday.
Under the bill, workers would be eligible for up to 18 weeks of paid leave to care for themselves if they are suffering from a serious medical condition or a family member, including a newborn.
This would come as a mandated insurance program for employers to offer their workers through the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
While DFL lawmakers tout it as a major victory, some local businesses say the mandate is unrealistic.
"It's not that I'm against the bill. I just don't know if it's the state's responsibility to figure out our individual problems. And when I say individual, this is something the employer and employee should possibly work out, " says Joseph Phillips, Owner of Jersey Jo's.
House and Senate Democrats have different versions of the legislation.
Details will be ironed out in the final weeks of session during conference committee.