Minnesota House DFL lawmakers unveil marijuana legalization bill

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers in Minnesota's House of Representatives have unveiled a new recreational marijuana bill on Thursday.
The bill, which is similar to the one that failed in the legislature two years ago, would allow people 21 and older to buy, grow, sell and use recreational marijuana.
The bill would also expunge low level cannabis convictions.
Republican State Sen. Minority Leader Mark Johnson said his fellow lawmakers should not rush the process in a statement released on the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus' website.
"Concerns about the full legalization of marijuana should not be rushed. We need to hear from law enforcement, employers, addiction counselors, educators, and others who have concerns about legalizing marijuana. We know that even small changes in this area of law can lead to huge changes in the market and in people’s practices. We don’t take the risks that marijuana poses to youth, minorities, and the vulnerable, lightly. The Senate DFL will need to decide if they want to rush this process to keep their political partners happy or take their time to decide if full-blown legalization is the right thing for Minnesota," Johnson said.
Minnesota DFL State Sen. Lindsey Port said the ban on cannabis has hurt more people than helped.
"The senate is committed to making sure that we right this wrong. Cannabis being illegal here in Minnesota as State Rep. Stephenson said has done more harm than good and it is time we change that. I am committed as the senate author to make sure that we move this through the process this year and make adult use cannabis legal here in Minnesota," Port said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he would immediately sign the bill into law if it passes in the legislature.