Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the weekend.
The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic. All three have been vaccinated, including Walz who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October. Minnesota hospital capacity remains strained amid fears of an omicron-fueled spike in cases.
Nearly 1,500 people hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19 as of Monday, including 355 in intensive care.
You can read his full statement below:
“Yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative yesterday morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests.”
“Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms and Gwen and I have no symptoms. My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness.”
“My family and I are isolating, and I will continue to work from home until I feel better and test negative for the virus. In the meantime, I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19.”