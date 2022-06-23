Minnesota DFL members argue for early primary spot in 2024 election

ST. Paul, Minn.- DFL party leaders are presenting an argument today for making Minnesota an early presidential primary state in the upcoming 2024 election.
At least one state is being selected from the East, Midwest, South and West regions.
DFL party leaders will be presenting the argument to the Democratic National committee's Rules and Bylaws committee or RBC around 9:45 am.
Having early primaries is important to setting precedence and influencing the election that follows in other states.
Several Midwest states are vying for the spot in the upcoming election.
Michigan and Minnesota are both considered strong candidates and at least one of them could get into an early window.
It is unclear what impact this would have on Iowa, a state that's held the first nominating contest for awhile now.
Minnesota doesn't have to rely on GOP state legislature to change the primary date which is a major selling point when Democrats pitch to the DNC.
Today, state DFL members will present for 15 minutes then take questions from members of the RBC for 20 minutes.
The committee's three main criteria for selecting states will be diversity, competitiveness and feasibility.
Many DFL leaders will be in attendance today including DFL party Chairman Ken Martin, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The RBC is expected to make a decision during meetings on August 5th and 6th.