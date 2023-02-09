Minnesota Congresswoman is assaulted in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC – A Minnesota congresswoman says he was attacked Thursday morning.
Representative Angie Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe has released the following statement:
“This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.”
“Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault.”
“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”
“Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement after news broke that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her apartment building this morning:
“I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery. I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice.”
“While we do not know the motivations of the attacker, I believe it is important for leaders on both sides of the aisle to step up and make it clear that political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann also issued a public reaction:
"We are saddened to hear that Congresswoman Craig was assaulted this morning. We wish her and her family well as she recovers and hope that her attacker is swiftly brought to justice. "