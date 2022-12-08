Minnesota broadband internet gets a $100M boost with local counties impacted

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Almost $100 million will be spent to expand broadband connections in Minnesota.
Governor Tim Walz man that announcement Thursday and says it represents the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” says Governor Walz. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”
61 broadband expansion projects around Minnesota will receive $99.6 million in grants from the Border-to-Border Broadband program administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)’s Office of Broadband Development. It’s estimated the money will extend new high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties.
“Broadband is the plumbing of the twenty-first century – without it, businesses and households can’t participate in today’s economy,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We’re proud to work with broadband providers and offer these historic grants that will empower more growth and more equity in our state.”
Before this, DEED had provided nearly $130 million in Border-to-Border grants to connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses around Minnesota to high-speed internet since the program’s inception in 2014.
“We’re excited to continue expanding our reach and help more Minnesotans access high-speed broadband,” says Bree Maki, Executive Director of the DEED Office of Broadband Development. “DEED, broadband providers, and Minnesota communities continue to learn how to best leverage federal, state, local, and private resources in complementary ways to expand broadband services. We encourage providers that weren’t funded today to apply for our next grant round so we can continue working together to serve Minnesotans.”
Receiving funding in south and southeastern Minnesota are:
Blue Earth Valley Telephone Co., $1,444,030
Harmony Telephone Company, $1,129,740
Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company, two totaling $3,118,122
Kasson & Mantorville Telephone Company, $1,498,115
Spectrum Mid-America, LLC managed by Charter Communications Inc., $158,052 (Steele County)
Ace Telephone Association, Inc., $3,218,201 (Winona County)