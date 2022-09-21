Minnesota BCA on reported school shootings around Minnesota: 'No incidents have turned out to be real'

Swatting calls involving school shootings occurred around Minnesota on Wednesday, with schools in Rochester and Mankato receiving internet-based calls.
Aside from the situation in Rochester, which authorities said was a swatting call, officials in Mankato said they received a similar call.
The threat in Mankato reported an active shooter at West High School.
“It is believed this is a part of a nationwide swatting incident occurring in multiple states, which has been confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation," authorities in Mankato said.
The Minnesota BCA released the following information:
"We are aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said.
Byron Public Schools released the following statement:
"This morning we were informed that Rochester Lourdes had a report of an active shooter and they were evacuating their building and the area authorities were on the scene. There were no threats made to any Byron school; however, as a precaution, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office requested that we implement a Soft Lockdown in our schools. This means that students and staff could not travel between schools and that all students and staff remained inside the school. The school schedule remined the same inside the buildings. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office will be more present around our schools today.
"Safety is a priority for our students and staff. We worked closely with Olmsted County in this situation and will in future situations to insure safety. Again, Byron Schools were never in danger and the soft lockdown was a precaution until Olmsted County Sheriff's Office could confirm reports."
We are aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real.— Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) September 21, 2022