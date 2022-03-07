Minneapolis teachers to go on strike Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minneapolis Federal of Teachers and Education Support Professionals (MFT) says its educators will go on strike Tuesday.
Union representatives say the school district “continues to refuse to work with MFT to create systemic change and remains entrenched in the unacceptable status quo.”
MFT says its members will begin picketing outside their schools and other worksites at 7:30 am Tuesday, then come together for a large rally at 12:15 pm at the Minneapolis Public Schools Nutrition Center before marching approximately 1 mile to the MPS Davis Center.
President Greta Callahan of the MFT teachers chapter issued a statement on the strike:
“For almost two years, we’ve been trying to reach agreements around safe and stable schools for students and those closest to them, but the administration has stubbornly defended an unacceptable status quo. We are the defenders of public education and we’re not going to slow down, or give up, until we make real progress addressing the mental health crisis in our schools, reducing class sizes and caseloads so students are receiving the individualized attention they need, and increasing educator compensation so that we don’t continue to lose staff, especially educators of color, to surrounding districts and other professions.”