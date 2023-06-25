Memorial held for Madeline Kingsbury, whose family says was 'cruelly and unfairly taken from the world'

WINONA, Minn. - The Winona State University gymnasium was filled Sunday afternoon for the memorial of Madeline Jane Kingsbury, the Winona mother of two whose body was found June 7 in rural Mabel, more than two months after she was reported missing.
"She was cruelly and unfairly taken from the world," Kingsbury's brother Steven shared at the memorial.
Community members both local and from afar joined together to remember Kingsbury in-person and virtually.
Songs were shared at the memorial to honor Kingsbury's love of music. Both her brother and sister shared memories of growing up with Madeline and what an incredible mother Kingsbury was to both her children.
"Maddi's children were the shining light in her life," says Kingsbury's sister Megan. "Nurturing them, encouraging them, shielding them from harm, and loving them - that was her purpose. From the time they came into this world, to the time Maddi left us, she lived for her children. Now, with her being taken so much before her time, we will all take on the task of nurturing, encouraging, shielding, and loving her children."
Shortly after the service, friends of Madeline organized a concert in her honor.