MEA break kicks off this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday is the start of MEA break for Minnesota schools - a time when schools are closed for two days for an annual conference hosted by Education Minnesota.
The Minnesota Educator Academy is the largest professional development opportunity for educators in the state. And many schools have Thursday and Friday off of classes to allow educators to attend the conference.
While the University of Minnesota Rochester does have classes those days - the college is having events Thursday and Friday geared specifically to students visiting the downtown Rochester campus.
"I'm really amazed and appreciative that the state of Minnesota does this state-wide," said Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Terry Whittum. "The campus visit is so critical for these students in picking out the college. Everyone looks great on paper and on their website, the students need to come to the campus to see if it's the right place for them."
These events give the potential students an opportunity to meet with 26 different departments on campus, tour the campus, and the first group who gets to see the new residence hall in the former Double Tree Hotel.
UMR said these events are really geared towards the incoming students - and making them feel like they're making a good choice for their future.
"Because we're so focused on health sciences, you really need to have that passion," said Whittum. "It's interesting because students might come and think they're a little odd - they're in high school and want to be in medicine. And then they come here and meet hundreds of other people that want to be in medicine - and they go - oh, okay, this is the right place for me."
Whittum said about 115 people are planning to attend UMR's admissions events - that incudes incoming students and their families.