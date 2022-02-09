Mayowood Apartments in Rochester opening delayed due to lack of staffing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages nationwide. Center City Housing operates properties in Rochester and they're having the same problem.
Mayowood apartments is a 31 unit complex of affordable units for single adults struggling with behavioral health and housing stability issues. They celebrated the completion of its building in October and property managers say they can't find enough employees to safely open.
“We've been really struggling over the last 3 months or so to put together the team to safely open the building and so that's been a real struggle for us,” says Executive director of Center City Housing, Nancy Cashman.
She says a full time staff has been hired and is in training. Now they are looking to hire a 24 hour front desk staff.
Cashman says the company operates two other facilities in Rochester and hiring has never been an issue in the past. She says finding enough staff has been quite the challenge.
“It’s been really disappointing for us to not be able to have enough staff to safely open the building and move people in and really get it going, but we are confident we are on track.”
Cashman says they are hopeful they will be able to move the first tenants in by March 1st.
If you're interested in filling one of the part-time positions, you can send a resume and cover letter to Judy Aspling at Center City Housing Corp., 105½ W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802, or by fax to 218-720-3483 or by email to jaspling@centercityhousing.org.