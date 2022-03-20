Mantorville Art Guild holds "Hope and Peace for Ukraine" painting event

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - The Mantorville Art Guild held a free "Hope and Peace for Ukraine" painting event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Founder of the guild, Theresa Hoaglund, said the group chose the sunflower because it is Ukraine's national flower.
Hoaglund said more than 40 community members participated in the event.
The guild also had a donation jar for the event, with proceeds going towards a humanitarian aid group, such as the Red Cross, to help the people in Ukraine.
Hoaglund said art can be a powerful tool during times of conflict.
"For me, art expresses everything. To listen to the gals in this room talking about their sunflowers and what they are doing and thanking us for thinking of it this way with the Ukraine, so it really is inspiring them and me and we feel like we are helping out a tiny little bit," Hoaglund said.
You can visit the guild from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.