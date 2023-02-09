Man arrested for assaulting Minnesota Congresswoman in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia police said Thursday night that they had arrested a suspect in an assault on Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota.
Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her Washington apartment building around 7:10 a.m., police said, but the assailant fled when she defended herself.
Craig suffered bruises while escaping serious injury in the attack, which did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said in a statement.
The Metropolitan Police Department said it had arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, of no fixed address, and charged him with simple assault.
The attack followed an assault on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home in October by a man who told police his motive was political and that his intended target was the speaker.
Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Capitol Police investigated nearly 10,000 threats to members last year, more than twice the number from four years earlier.
Craig won a third term in November in the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most expensive House races in the country, frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a narrow House majority.
Coe said Craig is grateful for the quick response from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and has asked for privacy.
Previous story below
WASHINGTON DC – A Minnesota congresswoman says he was attacked Thursday morning.
Representative Angie Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe has released the following statement:
“This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.”
“Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault.”
“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”
“Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”
DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement after news broke that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her apartment building this morning:
“I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery. I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice.”
“While we do not know the motivations of the attacker, I believe it is important for leaders on both sides of the aisle to step up and make it clear that political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann also issued a public reaction:
"We are saddened to hear that Congresswoman Craig was assaulted this morning. We wish her and her family well as she recovers and hope that her attacker is swiftly brought to justice. "