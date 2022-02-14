Man armed with machete arrested after barricading himself in Dodge Co. apartment

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A man with a machete was arrested following a situation where he allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to Claremont at 4:40 p.m. over the weekend after a report of an intoxicated person breaking into an apartment.
The man, later identified as Samuel Ramirez, 40, brandished a machete and attempted to assault a woman and her significant other.
“Negotiations were attempted but were unsuccessful at convincing the suspect to exit the apartment on his own. Forced entry was made into the suspect’s apartment, who was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries reported,” the sheriff’s office said.
Ramirez is being held in the Steele County Jail and is facing charges of first-degree burglary.