Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour,' which includes Minneapolis stop

Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna has announced a new world tour.

 Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Get ready for four decades of Madonna's hits.

On Monday the superstar singer announced dates for "The Celebration Tour," which according to her site, "will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a statement.

The tour announcement had been expected as Madonna recently scrubbed her verified Instagram account, portending big news coming.

She had a cheeky bit of fun with the announcement, using some of her famous friends in a video nodding to her 1991 documentary, "Truth or Dare."

In the video shared Monday, Madonna is seen playing a bit of NSFW Truth or Dare in a room with Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.

Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour to sing all her hits and the pair even end up singing a bit of Madonna's 1987 hit "La Isla Bonita" together.

"Wait, hold on, that's a lot of songs," Madonna says in the video. "You think people would come to that show?"

The world will find out as tickets go on sale Friday for the 35 city global tour which kicks off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and will include stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles.

European cities tour stops will include London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm before the tour wraps in Amsterdam next December.

