Local lawmakers weigh in on the use of no-knock warrants by Minnesota law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the death of Amir Locke last week, when police shot and killed him during the execution of a no-knock warrant in Minneapolis, some people are calling for a ban on no-knock warrants, including activists and some lawmakers.
According to Cornell Law School, "a no-knock warrant is a search warrant authorizing police officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing their presence or purpose prior to entering the premises. Such warrants are issued where an entry pursuant to the knock-and-announce rule (ie. an announcement prior to entry) would lead to the destruction of the objects for which the police are searching or would compromise the safety of the police or another individual."
KIMT News 3 spoke with two local lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.
State Rep. Liz Boldon is in favor of banning the practice following the death of Amir Locke. "It's heartbreaking. It's a tragedy. It's infuriating. It's preventable. I have lots of thoughts and feelings about it. ultimately, it's heartbreaking. A young man is dead and it shouldn't have happened. I put myself in the shoes of his mother and his family and its just almost unimaginable," she says.
She says a bill was in the works to do so last year, but it didn't make it far enough. She is eager to take the issue up again in the Minnesota House. "Clearly in this case, it led to a tragedy. Everyone should be safe in their home and I don't see a reason for that level of violence to be used. There are other opportunities, there are other options to get done the work that needs to get done outside of using no-knock warrants," she tells KIMT.
KIMT News 3 also received the following statement from State Sen. Carla Nelson:
“Loss of life is always a tragedy and my condolences to the family of Amir Locke. I can’t imagine the pain his mother must be feeling.
“In the heartbreaking aftermath, there are many questions about how and why a no-knock warrant was used in this case. There is still a lot we don’t know, and a lot we need to learn.
“While there are many questions, I am also cautious about taking legitimate tools away from police in dangerous situations. We need to think this through and not make a knee-jerk reaction. Public safety is serious business. We must have safeguards or protections in place for both police and the public and then ensure those safeguards are followed.”