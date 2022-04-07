Local law enforcement team up to donate gear overseas to help fight in Ukraine

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement have teamed up to donate gear overseas to help the fight in Ukraine.
This initiative was started by the Minnesota Sheriff's Association.
These are vests that have been worn by deputies and are replaced by grant funding every 5 years.
The Fillmore County Sheriff donated 28 ballistic vests and 25 ballistic helmets.
They remain in good condition and through testing, they still retain their level of protection.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says it means a lot to the deputies to be able to give back.
“Once they leave, we don't know ultimately where they will end up or what will happen to them - our hope is that even one of them makes it to someone who needs it, who's in a dangerous area and needs that protection,” he says.
DeGeorge adds, “We hope all of them - but we hope at least some of them go to people in combat and help protect someone from the situation they're in and the dangers of gunfire and whatever else they might be dealing with.”
The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association has also collected gear from Freeborn, Goodhue, and Steele counties to be sent out Friday.