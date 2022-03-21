'Live green, leave green,' informational session

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The organization, "Earthfest Rochester MN," is hosting a session called, 'Live green, leave green,' today.
This session will teach participants how to remain green even after dying. There will be information on green burials, natural cemeteries and why this matters.
Organizers say in this session you will discover alternatives to the commercial funeral and learn how to have a minimal environmental impact.
This event will be held at the Northrop Community Education Center and will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required and there's a link to sign up right here.