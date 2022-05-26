Lanesboro donates $12,000 dollars for supplies that will go to Ukrainian refugees

LANESBORO, Minn.-Nearly $12,000 dollars worth of supplies will be arriving in Poland for Ukrainian refugees after a concerted effort by community members in Lanesboro.
The town had three fundraisers for Ukrainian refugees which were: a Lanesboro public schools penny drive, a Discovery Faith Community donation and a speaking event at the Sons of Norway featuring Lanesboro's Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrzej Zalasinski.
The Sons of Norway event featured remarks from Zalasinski's cousin, Pavel, who lives in Krakow, Poland, which is four hours from Lviv, Ukraine.
Pavel has been working alongside volunteers since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping refugees that have crossed the boarder.
Zalasinski said his cousin witnessed international support firsthand.
"When he started he was surrounded by pretty much the first days and week with Pols around who just joined in but in the developing days he started discussing and seeing others who traveled to Krakow, to Poland from USA. There were some Ukrainian refugees or immigrants that came in before the war and jumped in and I would not be surprised but we also hear that some Russians that lived there also jumped in to help," Zalasinski said.
Zalasinski said the donations went to Alight, a Minneapolis based humanitarian nonprofit.