Injuries reported following 2-vehicle crash in SE Minnesota

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. - Injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Houston County.
The Minnesota State Patrol did not release names or the extent of the injuries but said one of the drivers was a 40-year-old from Houston, Minnesota, and the other was a 16-year-old female.
A passenger in the 40-year-old’s vehicle was a 7-year-old from Winona, and a passenger in the 16-year-old’s vehicle was a 14-year-old from Winona.
The crash happened on Wednesday morning at 7:14 at the intersection of Highway 76 and County Rd. 26.