Infrastructure improvements coming to Fillmore County Airport

PRESTON, Minn.- A Fillmore County airport facility will be receiving a major upgrade after the Biden administration announced how it would divide nearly one billion dollars in federal infrastructure funding.
The airport is receiving $950,000 from the Biden administration to improve the building pilots use when they need a break from flying.
The airport was constructed in 1981 and typically has a lot of traffic each week. Twenty six pilots now use the airport regularly and eight more will soon be using it too.
A big reason the grant money is coming is because of the overflow of air traffic between Preston and Rochester.
"I think it will probably be a different structure. That's part of the engineering part of it that we have to plan. That's where we have to decide what we want here for the money and how we want to increase the size of it," says Fillmore County Highway Department Maintenance Supervisor Brent Kohn. "It just needs to be more comfortable. If you're inside it you'll see why it needs to be fixed up and replaced really is what we're going to do with it."
The hope is for a new and improved building by next year. Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport also received a grant from the Biden administration. That money will go towards replacing passenger boarding bridges.