In person DFL caucuses cancelled

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County DFL senate district 26 and 25 unit have cancelled its in person caucus events that were slated to start on Feb. 1.
Senate District DFL Chairman Mark Liebow said the recent rise in COVID-19 Omicron cases is to blame for the cancellation.
Instead of an in person event, community members are invited to fill out a non attendee form.
The form ask the applicant if they want to be a delegate, precinct chair or precinct vice chair.
The cancellation also changes the caucus process, moving proposed resolutions from the lowest caucus level to the next DFL convention, Liebow said.
"Normally some of those resolutions would be debated and only those that cast at caucus would be sent out but this year we are just going to send them all to the next level convention and the debate and decision process will take place there," Liebow said.
A proposed resolution refers to a single issue item that could potentially be adopted into the party's platform.
Liebow said the caucus process is the most democratic in our election system.
"It really is the most grassroots exercise democracy we have. Where else do people in your neighborhood get together and talk about politics and make decisions about resolutions and elect local officers to serve in party roles and elect local people to serve in the next level of conventions," Liebow said.
Republicans of Olmsted County Chairman Chris Brandt said the party intends on holding caucus events in person starting on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
Liebow said forms can be emailed to sd26mn.dfl@gmail.com and steve.monk.61@gmail.com, directly mailed to DFLs of Olmsted County or dropped off at your local caucus location.
More information regarding the DFL contactless caucus can be found here.
For Republicans of Olmsted County information, click here.