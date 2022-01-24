In person DFL caucuses cancelled

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold This Morning through Wednesday...

.Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa
overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold
temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower
wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of
central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern
Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind
chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning.
Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into
midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or
greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return
to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into
midday Wednesday.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as
low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST this
morning. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. Use caution while traveling
outside. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

In person DFL caucuses cancelled

  • Updated
  • 0

In-person DFL caucuses cancelled across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County DFL senate district 26 and 25 unit have cancelled its in person caucus events that were slated to start on Feb. 1. 

Senate District DFL Chairman Mark Liebow said the recent rise in COVID-19 Omicron cases is to blame for the cancellation. 

Instead of an in person event, community members are invited to fill out a non attendee form. 

The form ask the applicant if they want to be a delegate, precinct chair or precinct vice chair. 

The cancellation also changes the caucus process, moving proposed resolutions from the lowest caucus level to the next DFL convention, Liebow said. 

"Normally some of those resolutions would be debated and only those that cast at caucus would be sent out but this year we are just going to send them all to the next level convention and the debate and decision process will take place there," Liebow said. 

A proposed resolution refers to a single issue item that could potentially be adopted into the party's platform. 

Liebow said the caucus process is the most democratic in our election system. 

"It really is the most grassroots exercise democracy we have. Where else do people in your neighborhood get together and talk about politics and make decisions about resolutions and elect local officers to serve in party roles and elect local people to serve in the next level of conventions," Liebow said. 

Republicans of Olmsted County Chairman Chris Brandt said the party intends on holding caucus events in person starting on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. 

Liebow said forms can be emailed to sd26mn.dfl@gmail.com and steve.monk.61@gmail.com, directly mailed to DFLs of Olmsted County or dropped off at your local caucus location. 

More information regarding the DFL contactless caucus can be found here

For Republicans of Olmsted County information, click here

