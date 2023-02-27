Icy roads blamed for multiple injury crashes in SE Minnesota

Icy roads continue to cause problems around the area Monday morning with multiple injury accidents being reported.

One happened on I-90 in Winona County when Tracey Johnson, 24, of Bangor, Wisconsin, struck an unoccupied tow truck at mile marker 268 at around 8:30 a.m. Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In Goodhue County at just after 6 a.m., Tyler Jager, 24, of North Saint Paul, was northbound on Highway 52 when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Jager suffered non-life-threatening injuries.