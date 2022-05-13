I-90 bridge in SE Minnesota damaged after it was hit by semi carrying heavy equipment; delays expected

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A semi hauling heavy equipment on Highway 76 struck the bottom of a bridge underneath I-90 on Friday afternoon, which is leading to delays.
The State Patrol issued the following statement about the accident on I-90 and milemarker 259.
"Semi hauling heavy equipment traveling Northbound on MNTH 76 under Eastbound and Westbound I-90. Heavy Equipment struck the bottom of both bridges. MN DOT is on scene inspecting bridges. Expect traffic delays on I-90 at mile marker 259 in Winona County. No injuries reported," the state patrol said.