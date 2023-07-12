 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-35 southbound near Faribault closed due to crash

  • Updated
  • 0
I35 crash

Photo courtesy MnDOT. 
Southbound I-35 is closed near Faribault due to a crash. This could be closed until later this afternoon, MnDOT said. The estimation for re-opening is 4 p.m.
 
You can follow updates from MnDOT here. 

 

 
 
 

Recommended for you