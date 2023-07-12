I-35 southbound near Faribault closed due to crash Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy MnDOT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southbound I-35 is closed near Faribault due to a crash. This could be closed until later this afternoon, MnDOT said. The estimation for re-opening is 4 p.m. You can follow updates from MnDOT here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 News UMR possible plans to convert downtown Rochester hotel into student housing Updated Jun 8, 2022 Freeborn/Mower counties Adams' American Legion hosting a soup lunch for the people of Taopi Updated Apr 14, 2022 Minnesota Congressional candidate Carnahan reports being threatened while campaigning; suspect identified Updated May 11, 2022 News Rochesterfest 2022 wraps up with grand parade after a two-year hiatus Updated Jun 26, 2022 Local Minnesota State Patrol working to make its agency more diverse Updated Dec 2, 2021 Minnesota Minnesotans can now sign up for Hero Pay Updated Jun 8, 2022 Recommended for you