Hundreds of volunteers show up to search for Madeline Kingsbury; still no suspect or person of interest

WINONA, Minn. - Hundreds of volunteers showed up Friday to help in the search for missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury as law enforcement classified the case as “very active.”
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said around 700 people showed up to the two search locations.
Additional details about the investigation are still limited but Williams said they are following up on hundreds of leads.
“The leads coming in are unbelievable,” he said.
Williams declined to say if there is a suspect in the case and again encouraged residents in southeastern Minnesota to check their property.
Williams said Friday’s search was expanded due to the number of people who showed up, and the search now includes Houston County in addition to Winona and Fillmore Counties.
“The assistance and support has been incredible, overwhelming at times,” Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said.
Williams said Kingsbury, a mother of two, dropped off her children at daycare at 8 a.m. on March 31 along with the father of the children.
The van, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler, returned home at 8:15 a.m. and left the house around 10 a.m. and returned at around 1:30 p.m.
“Investigators have searched the van and the residence. Her phone, the jacket she was wearing, her wallet and ID were found in the home,” Williams said.
They said searches have occurred by foot, by vehicle and by water and air.
The family said earlier this week a $50,000 reward is being offered.