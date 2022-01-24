House DFL proposes $100 million public safety plan

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold This Morning through Wednesday...

.Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa
overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold
temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower
wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of
central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern
Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind
chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning.
Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into
midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or
greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return
to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into
midday Wednesday.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as
low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST this
morning. For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. Use caution while traveling
outside. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

House DFL proposes $100 million public safety plan

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota House Democrats oust embattled lawmaker from caucus

Minnesota House - AP image
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Democratic members of the Minnesota House are pushing forward a major public safety plan ahead of this year's legislative session.
 
The plan proposes investing $100 million into "ongoing public safety innovations," including $40 million worth of community safety grants, and $22 million for local community policing and crime investigation grants respectively. Provisions for opiate epidemic response and body camera grants are also included in the proposal.
 
“House DFLers are delivering a comprehensive package with necessary funding, innovative tools, and thoughtful collaboration with local mayors, police chiefs, and prosecutors to help enhance safety in communities across the state,” said Rep. Carlos Mariani (DFL – Saint Paul), chair of the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee. “While our Republican colleagues are advancing political slogans instead of proven solutions, Democrats are making significant investments toward addressing the root problems causing increases in violence, resources to help solve crimes, and solutions to help ensure law enforcement in our state can maintain the standards of excellence Minnesotans deserve.”
 
Minnesota Republicans, meanwhile, say they plan to bring forward their own package of bills boosting funding for local police and strengthening accountability "so that judges and prosecutors will enforce the laws and sentences passed by the legislature.”
 
“Democrats are trying to paper over their abysmal record on crime and public safety — Minnesotans are demanding meaningful action on this issue, and this package falls woefully short. Their package does nothing to hold criminals accountable, and nothing to address the revolving door of repeat criminals responsible for a substantial number of carjackings, shootings, and other violent crimes,"  said Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, Republican Lead on the House Public Safety Committee.

