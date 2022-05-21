Hotel employees speak out over contract negotiations

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Hospitality workers in The Med City are making their case to the public as they negotiate a new labor contract.
More than 50 people gathered at a press conference on Saturday laying out their efforts to win what they call a quality contract and fair working conditions.
Many of the people on hand were employees at the Kahler Grand Hotel who say they didn't have adequate access to paid time off, sick time and fair wages in their last labor contract.
According to Unite Local Here 17, a labor union representing the Kahler Grand Hotel, Khaler employees were owed back pay which is money owned to employees from being paid below their contract rate.
In their upcoming contract union members want to see wages that allow them to keep up with Rochester's rising cost of living as well as other changes.
"Being laid off we were not informed by the Kahler Group of the possibility to have our vacation time paid out. It is unacceptable and inconceivable that workers should be denied their accrued time off that they worked for," says union employee Scot Timm. "In addition workers who were furloughed due to Covid didn't receive their yearly PTO balance on their anniversary date because they weren't there to get it."
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also came out to advocate for the employees.
"We see workers all over this country saying we got to have dignity, we got to have fair pay, we got to have respect and I'm gonna tell you right here in Rochester, we mean it, we're with the Khaler workers. Management pay up, be fair right now."
Unite Here Local 17 will be going back into negotiations to propose not only higher wages and a better PTO policy but also quality health insurance.
The union tells KIMT News 3 they're planning on going on strike if they need to.