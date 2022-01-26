Governor Walz unveils new spending plan aimed at helping schools

KIMT NEWS 3.- Governor Walz is touting a new spending plan that would fund programs to help schools, kids and their families.
The plan is the third of his four part supplemental budget expanding access to child care, pre-k, and free meals for students.
It also includes paid family and medical leave along with a two percent increase in per-pupil funding for schools.
The budget plan will cost $5.1 billion for the next three years. People including Ada Ho are for the governor's plan.
"I think it's good. I personally don't have any children. I hope the governor will spend more on children's care," says Ho.
Other people like Vern Cook have other thoughts on Walz's plan.
"I think they should take care of the healthcare workers first. There are certain groups, populations that need it like the senior citizens. So I'm not totally against it but I think they need to be careful how they do it," Cook tells KIMT News 3.
Republicans in the Minnesota senate are also reacting to the plan calling it a "spending spree".