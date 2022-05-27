Gov. Walz toasts Free the Growler bill; also addresses common sense gun laws

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Locally-owned breweries and distilleries will now have more opportunities to succeed under Minnesota's Free the Growler bill.
Gov. Tim Walz headed to Little Thistle Brewery in Rochester Thursday afternoon to toast to the future success of the legislation he signed into law this week.
The governor got into the spirit of the stop even taking time to pour Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan a small beverage from the tap.
Walz spoke about the changes to liquor laws in the state that include raising the cap on growler sales, allowing more off-sale options for smaller breweries and expanding license opportunities.
This law also allows smaller breweries like Little Thistle to sell their products in bottles and cans.
Walz says it all allows for Minnesota small businesses to grow and thrive.
He explained, "They innovatively found ways to make this happen and during this whole time continued to advocate to make sure there's a way for this industry to grow. I think I heard yesterday we have the 12th number of breweries in the country, that this took off here, it's part of the heritage here. Whether it's in New Ulm or here in Rochester or across the state this was a smart piece of legislation."
In addition to talking about the Free the Growler bill Walz also touched on other important topics.
That includes the recent shooting in Texas that left 21 children and educators dead.
The governor says first and foremost he wants tot ell Minnesotans it doesn't have to be this way and it's not like this in other parts of the world.
He says Minnesota's children shouldn't have to live like this going through active shooter drills and being afraid of going to school.
The governor and lt. governor both say common sense gun laws are necessary to prevent the future death of children and educators.
Walz said, "There are proven things like background checks and red flag laws that when those who say, that won't fix everything, well how about it just fixed this one, how about if it just fixed this one? I share this grief that everybody is feeling."
Flanagan added, "We have to protect our kids and that means passing common sense but also meaningful legislation to make sure we're doing everything we can do to keep our children safe."
Walz says for the safety of Minnesota's children work needs to be done on a legislative level.
The governor also made remarks on the possibility of a special session. He says he believes one will happen following the Memorial Day weekend and is confident the work will get done.