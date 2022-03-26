GOP candidates make their pitch in SE Minnesota

BYRON, Minn.- Candidates took over Byron Middle School on Saturday to get support from the Republican party.
59 delegates will be elected to attend the 2022 Minnesota Republican State Convention to represent Olmsted County. 118 alternates will be joining them.
The results are expected to come as soon as Saturday night or as late as Tuesday. Some of the people who attended the GOP convention include Senator Paul Gazelka and Representative Barb Haley.
"The biggest issue I've been focusing on particularly around the Twin Cities is public safety," says Gazelka. "Crime is sky high. The police have been maligned, we have a shortage of police as a result of that. People want their communities safe and we're going to take our streets back."
While Senator Gazelka is focusing on issues in highly populated areas, Representative Barb Haley is focusing on issues in rural communities.
"If we want to keep rural Minnesota strong, those three pillars are strong economy, supporting our business owners, supporting our farmers, making sure our kids get a quality education, and that we have healthcare close to home that we can afford. I think those are still the priorities and I hope to bring those issues to the senate," Haley tells KIMT News 3.
Some of the candidates are running for positions in the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate. Others are running for U.S. Congress including Rep. Jeremy Munson.
"I want to bring the same level of transparency to the U.S. Congress as I've been doing in the state legislature, bringing more ethical reforms, pushing back on lobbyists, and being honest with people in the first district on what's going on in D.C. ," says Munson.
For candidates including Rep. Steve Drazkowski, it's all about freedom.
"We need freedom back here again in this state. The people in Minnesota are clamoring for it and I am to deliver that freedom in the Minnesota Senate."
Freeborn County GOP is holding a congressional candidate forum in Albert Lea on April 11th. The Minnesota GOP State Convention will be May 13 and May 14 at the Mayo Civic Center.