Free veterans event in Kasson shows 'the impact is there'

KASSON, Minn. - The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Mayo SE Unit 28 put together its first appreciation event for veterans and their families.
Attendees could come and enjoy a free barbecue meal, give their kids a chance to blow off some steam, and learn about the various benefits and services available to veterans. Event Organizer Sandy Martin says that events like these make a big difference in the lives of veterans.
“I think it's gonna make a great impact. I think that the more we can show our veterans that we appreciate what they've done to help us means so much to them. We may not see it today. We may not see it tomorrow, but the impact is there," Martin said.
The group's next appreciation event is likely going to be next September.