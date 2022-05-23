Four voting locations in Rochester changing for Tuesday's primaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some polling locations in Rochester have changed for the Special Congressional Election primaries on Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 am until 8 pm and the winners of the primaries will compete on August 9 to replace the late Jim Hagedorn at U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s First Congressional District.
The following changes have been made to four voting locations in Rochester:
Mayo High School (Ward 1, Precincts 1 & 5) – Voting will occur in the school’s gymnasium. Voters should enter through door 1.
Churchill Elementary School (Ward 5, Precinct 5) – Voting will occur in the school’s media room. Voters should enter through door 2, located next to the loading dock area in the school parking lot.
Kellogg Middle School (Ward 5, Precincts 1 & 3) – Voting will occur in the auditorium (Rm #225). Voters will enter through door 2.
Folwell Elementary School (Ward 2, Precincts 2 & 7) – Voting will occur in the school library. Parking will be available for voters on the south side of Folwell Elementary School along both sides of the 1500 block of 7th St. SW.
Twenty candidates have filed to run in Tuesday’s primaries.