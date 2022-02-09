First Lady visits Minnesota to talk pandemic impact on child care

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on child care was the focus of a meeting Wednesday of Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota’s First Lady Gwen Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.
The group gathered at the University of Minnesota to highlight ways the Walz Administration says Minnesota has been a national leader in protecting children and making child care available throughout the pandemic.
“When we invest in child care, we invest in families and educating our youngest Minnesotans, and we support our workforce and economy, and so much more,” says Governor Walz. “I was thrilled to have the First Lady in Minnesota to continue these important discussions at a local and national level and highlight the strong commitments Minnesota has made to child care throughout the pandemic.”
Minnesota received $537 million in child care funding from the American Rescue Plan.
“Our children deserve support, investments, and opportunities to learn and grow. Today’s discussion was incredibly important to reflect on the impact the pandemic has had and improve how we support families and child care providers,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I am grateful to have all levels of government involved and dedicated to investing in child care and building a strong foundation of success for our children and families.”
The Walz-Flanagan proposed state budget includes an additional $2.6 billion investment in early childhood over the next three years. $1.8 billion would go toward a mixed delivery child care and early education system that will increase Pre-K, Head Start, Child Care Businesses and Child Care Assistance, and Early Learning Scholarships.