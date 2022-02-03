Father and son arrested for southern Minnesota forklift break-in

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A father and son are accused of using a forklift to rob a feed company.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Big Gain in South Bend Township on January 23. Employees reported a forklift had been used to force entry into an office and several hundred dollars in cash were stolen.
Investigators say the business security video helped them determine the suspects were James Joseph Casarez, 56 of Woodbury, and Tyler James Casarez, 30 of Maplewood.
Both father and son were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop and were booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary.