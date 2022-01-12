 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

'Dry January' creating awareness for alcohol addiction

  • Updated
  • 0

A local addiction treatment center has seen the impact of an increase in drinking during the pandemic.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some new years’ resolutions involve putting down the bottle. 

‘Dry January’ is when people choose to refrain from drinking any alcohol as a personal challenge. 

MN Adult and Teen Challenge says there has been a dramatic increase in the number of alcohol overdoses and addiction problems since the beginning of pandemic.

Isolation and lack of connection during the pandemic could be leading people to drink more.

Tom Truzinski Center director of MN Adult And Teen Challenge says online alcohol sales are up over 250% over last year. 

People are staying home and drinking - having their alcohol delivered - he says people are fearing COVID more than they are their addiction.

Truzinski hopes Dry January will bring awareness to alcohol addiction. 

“Maybe what it'll do is bring awareness to ‘Man, I'm more independent of this, I utilize this a lot more than I imagined I did,’  and you can start seeing that and you can start taking some positive steps,” he says. 

If you see yourself having a problem - don't be afraid to ask for help. 

“When there is awareness, and there is an understanding, and there's a community that's doing it together like Dry January - it's more doable and it's something that we can actually partner  together as a community,” says Truzinski. 

According to a 2021 U.S. survey on dry January - 79% percent participants desired to be healthier in general - 63% wanted to interrupt a pattern of unhealthy use - and 49% said they drank too much during the pandemic.

Recommended for you