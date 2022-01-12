'Dry January' creating awareness for alcohol addiction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some new years’ resolutions involve putting down the bottle.
‘Dry January’ is when people choose to refrain from drinking any alcohol as a personal challenge.
MN Adult and Teen Challenge says there has been a dramatic increase in the number of alcohol overdoses and addiction problems since the beginning of pandemic.
Isolation and lack of connection during the pandemic could be leading people to drink more.
Tom Truzinski Center director of MN Adult And Teen Challenge says online alcohol sales are up over 250% over last year.
People are staying home and drinking - having their alcohol delivered - he says people are fearing COVID more than they are their addiction.
Truzinski hopes Dry January will bring awareness to alcohol addiction.
“Maybe what it'll do is bring awareness to ‘Man, I'm more independent of this, I utilize this a lot more than I imagined I did,’ and you can start seeing that and you can start taking some positive steps,” he says.
If you see yourself having a problem - don't be afraid to ask for help.
“When there is awareness, and there is an understanding, and there's a community that's doing it together like Dry January - it's more doable and it's something that we can actually partner together as a community,” says Truzinski.
According to a 2021 U.S. survey on dry January - 79% percent participants desired to be healthier in general - 63% wanted to interrupt a pattern of unhealthy use - and 49% said they drank too much during the pandemic.