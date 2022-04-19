 Skip to main content
Drugged driving has jumped by more than 100 percent in Minnesota in last 5 years

Drugged driving is on the rise in Minnesota.

Authorities said Tuesday that drugged driving increased by more than 100 percent over the past five years.

From 2011-2015, drugged driving accounted for 6,269 incidents compared with 12,883 from 2016-2020.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of drivers killed nationwide that were tested for drugs tested positive.

