Drugged driving has jumped by more than 100 percent in Minnesota in last 5 years

Drugged driving is on the rise in Minnesota.
Authorities said Tuesday that drugged driving increased by more than 100 percent over the past five years.
From 2011-2015, drugged driving accounted for 6,269 incidents compared with 12,883 from 2016-2020.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of drivers killed nationwide that were tested for drugs tested positive.
In MN, drugged driving accounted for 6,269 incidents 2011-2015 compared with 12,883 2016-2020. That’s a 106% increase over 5 years. According to NHTSA, in 2018, 46% of drivers killed in crashes nationwide and were tested for drugs, tested positive. #TZDTuesday #TowardZeroDeaths pic.twitter.com/oDCLNnNEWU— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 19, 2022