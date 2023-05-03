Dozens of Minnesota gang members arrested on federal charges, some charged with murder

MINNEAPOLIS - Dozens of Minnesota gang members are facing federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking offenses.
Two indictments were unsealed Wednesday related to charges against two Minneapolis street gangs - the Highs and the Bloods.
“Today’s announcement marks a fundamental change for federal law enforcement. We are now addressing gang violence for what it is: organized criminal activity,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. “As alleged, these defendants engaged in an unrelenting trail of violence, resulting in today’s federal RICO charges and related charges. The aggregate nature of a RICO prosecution has a deeper impact and carries a stronger deterrence message, with the ultimate goal of reducing violence and returning peace to our communities.”
“Violent gangs wreak havoc on local residents, engaging in bloody street wars and peddling dangerous drugs that devastate communities and families,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “As today’s announcement demonstrates, the Criminal Division is deploying its resources and expertise in close coordination with our partners to target the specific drivers of violent crime and hold gang members and associates accountable for their offenses.”
The following defendants are charged in the Highs indictment, with all defendants being from Minneapolis, unless otherwise noted below.
- Montez Brown, aka Tez Blood, 31, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a machinegun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Dantrell Johnson, aka Trell Moe, 30, is charged with RICO conspiracy and with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.
- Gregory Hamilton, aka Lil’ Lord, 27, is charged with RICO conspiracy and using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.
- Keon Pruitt, aka KenKen, 20, is charged with RICO conspiracy and using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.
- Jovan Knight, aka 23, aka JoJo, 23, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Tyreese Giles, aka Reese, 22, is charged with RICO conspiracy.
- Josiah Taylor, aka Joker, 29, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Douglas Mobley, aka Nut, 35, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Jarrett Robinson, aka Gator, 25, is charged with RICO conspiracy.
- Trevaun Robinson, aka Tricky Tre, 27, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Isaac Hodge, aka Ike, 46, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Christopher Finch, aka Twin, 22, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Tony Jelks, aka BD, 29, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Cortez Blakemore, aka Tez, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Randy Tate, aka “Randy,” aka 32, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Trevoneia Felton, aka Tre, 21, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Chase Robertson, aka Chase Loco, 25, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Malcolm Samuels, aka Reggie, 24, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- William Banks, aka Bear, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Ronald Washington, aka Black, 36, is charged with RICO conspiracy.
- William Johnson, aka Lil’ Will, 32, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.
- Dashaun Morris, aka Mush, 21, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Ernest Boyd, aka Shaky Shawn, 42, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Maron Bailey, aka Boonie, 25, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
- Isaiah Bell, 20, of St. Paul, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Additionally, the following defendants are Highs members or associates who were charged in individual indictments:
- Montrell Shief, 23, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a machinegun.
- Deon Williams, aka Ghost, 28, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Dennis Mobley, aka Diddy, 34, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The following defendants are named in the Bloods indictment:
- Desean James Solomon, aka Black, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and two counts of using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.
- Michael Allen Burrell, aka Skitz, 42, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.
- Leontawan Lentez Holt, aka Leon, aka Shotta, aka Shot Dog, 25, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.
Additionally, the following defendants are Bloods members or associates who were charged separately:
- Theodore Harold Bobo Jr., aka Boo, 37 of St. Paul, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon of possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Jordan Kenneth Edwards, aka J-Bird, 34, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon of possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Isaiah Lamuel Elisha Ferguson, 26, is charged with firearm conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Josiah Ferguson, 24, is charged with firearm conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Demarcus Cortez Garner, 24, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
- Andrew Dayjon Griffin, 32, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Obuatawan Holt, aka Bone, 47, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Latoya Bea Smith, 47, is charged with knowingly transferring firearms to a felon.
- John Eric Solomon, aka Eastside, 33 of Minneapolis, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Traigh Sean Tillman, 29, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Nathan Walz, aka Fat Nate, aka Fat Blood, aka Fat Boy, aka White Boy Nate, 34, of Prior Lake, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.