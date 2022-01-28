Dodge County collision sends West Concord man to the hospital

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Dodge County sends one driver to the hospital.
It happened around 2 pm Friday in Mantorville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Nicklaus Steven July, 49 of West Concord, was driving north on Highway 57 and Gregory Allen Rud, 56 of Austin, was westbound on 7th Street. Their pickup trucks crashed in the intersection.
July suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Rud and a passenger in his vehicle were not harmed. All three people were wearing their seat belts.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.